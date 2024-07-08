UAE ship with largest aid cargo sets sail for Gaza

Dubai's largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it
The UAE has dispatched its largest aid shipment yet to Gaza, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. The ship, which departed today, July 8, carries a total cargo of 5,340 tons — the biggest delivery in this ongoing humanitarian operation. This includes 4,750 tons of food items and 590 tons of shelter materials.
This latest aid vessel is the fourth in a series of Emirati ships headed to Al Arish, Egypt, and from there transported into Palestine. Previously, the third UAE aid ship set sail in March, carrying 4,630 tonnes of humanitarian supplies destined for the Gaza Strip.
Khaleej Times visited the aid ship before its departure today and spoke to Abdullah Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Red Crescent branch.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"This aid shipment is the largest we have sent so far as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3," he told Khaleej Times. "The 5,340 tons of vital supplies will make a significant difference in supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters during this difficult time."
"The ship will reach Al Arish port in Egypt within 15 days via the Suez Canal, and from there the aid will be transported into Palestine," explained Al-Dhanhani. "Our Egyptian brothers are doing a tremendous job in managing the logistics and ensuring the daily delivery of aid from Al Arish into Palestine."
The 4,750 tons of food items consist of essentials such as 100 bags of tea, 1.5 litres of cooking oil, 400g of macaroni, 2kg of sugar, 5 bags of chickpeas, 5 cans of beans, 3 cans of tuna, 1kg of table salt and 1kg of red lentils.
The shelter materials include tents, bags specialised for women with necessary items, bags for children, blankets, mosquito nets, and water tanks — everything a family would need.
With a crew of 34 people, including the captain, this latest aid ship departed for Al Arish today and is expected to join the three previous vessels that have already made the journey to deliver vital assistance to the Palestinian people.
"This aid will make its way through the maritime corridor and reach our brothers and sisters in Palestine, providing them with much-needed relief during these challenging times," said Al-Dhanhani. "The UAE is committed to standing with the Palestinian people and will continue to support them through various humanitarian initiatives."
Several charitable organizations, including the Red Crescent, Zayed Charitable Foundation, and Khalifa Foundation, have contributed to the aid shipment under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
As part of the Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has launched a number of initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, one inside the Gaza Strip and the other a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city, in addition to the establishment of five automatic bakeries.
ALSO READ:
Dubai's largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it
The gene therapy is among the world's most expensive life-saving treatments
In response, Starmer affirmed his keenness to strengthen bilateral work with the UAE in various fields
As the third edition of the guide was launched, Dubai became home to 19 Michelin starred restaurants
Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
Omar Al Marzouqi, who won silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in 2018, will serve as the country’s flag-bearer during the Opening Ceremony
The programme is part of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan’s goal to develop and expand the emirate’s public beaches by 400%
The new passports will be issued through the same established procedures and delivery channels as the current passports