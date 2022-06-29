UAE: Sheikha Shamma becomes first woman from GCC to join Atlantic Council's climate fellowship

This programme helps leaders strengthen their voices in the traditionally male-dominated space

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 9:44 PM

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan has been selected by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center to join its Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship. She will be the first woman from the GCC to do so.

The fellowship is a one-year, non-resident programme for early- to mid-career women leaders in the energy and climate fields, with an interest in deepening their policy expertise and professional development.

This year’s cohort will be invited to participate at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi in January 2023. The forum will feature energy and climate leaders from around the world. It precedes the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) which will be hosted in the UAE.

The inclusion of Sheikha Shamma, the forum in Abu Dhabi, and COP 28 all showcase Abu Dhabi’s commitment to achieving its Environment Vision 2030.

Sheikha Shamma, CEO & Founder of Alliances for Global Sustainability, said, “It’s an honour to be part of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship and subsequently become the first woman from the GCC to be included in this cohort. As Abu Dhabi and the world alike continues to enhance its efforts toward environmental sustainability, climate action and a more circular economy, it’s imperative that we bring tomorrow’s energy and climate leaders together now, so we can work in cohesion for a cleaner future.”

“I sincerely look forward to meeting my fellow peers in Washington, DC and working alongside them to enter dialogue and discourse which will be a catalyst to global energy and climate solutions. I will also have the pleasure to welcome them to the UAE for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum and COP 28, two occasions that have the capacity to change the world for the better,” she added.

“As the fight against climate change intensifies, the need to accelerate the careers of the best and brightest rising leaders in climate and energy policy has never been more urgent,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome this year’s stellar cohort of the Atlantic Council Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship, and we know that they will do great things during their time at the Council and beyond. This year’s cohort joins a growing network of phenomenal change-makers.”

The Fellowship, which is in its fourth year, gives young women professionals the opportunity to engage in networking opportunities, professional development, and skills training. While the 2020 and 2021 fellowships were held entirely virtually due to the pandemic, this year’s program will incorporate hybrid and in-person events alongside virtual engagements in order to include participants from beyond the Washington, DC area.

The 2022 Fellowship formally began in May and will feature public speaking sessions tailored specifically to the virtual and hybrid environments; opportunities to publish independent analyses on the Global Energy Center EnergySource blog; and virtual networking events with senior industry and government officials.

Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from senior leaders in the energy sector, strengthen their voices as women experts in a traditionally male-dominated space, and build a well-rounded understanding of energy and climate policy beyond their areas of expertise.

