UAE: Sheikha Jawaher directs launch of fundraiser to support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The move is a joint action by The Big Heart Foundation and Sharjah Charity International in collaboration with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 9:54 PM

Two major charity organisations in Sharjah have announced that they would join the UAE’s ‘Bridges of Goodness’ national initiative that was launched to offer relief to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), TBHF and the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) have unveiled a telethon in collaboration with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

In a tweet, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi stressed: “The disaster that hit people of Syria and Turkey is intense and they need a humanitarian stand and an honest reaction, while the world is offering urgent and emergency relief, we call on you to stand by them and think about their future.”

In a second tweet, she urged individuals, entities, and civil society organisations from around the world to take part in the campaign: “We call on philanthropists in our community and beyond to join us and donate to the fundraiser campaign, which will be broadcasted on all Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s TV channels and platforms this Friday, to support people of Syria and Turkey and contribute to securing their future.”

The campaign organisers called on donors to support the brothers and sisters affected by the devastation wrought by the earthquake through the special live fundraiser on SBA channels and social media platforms on February 17, at 2pm. Donors in the UAE and around the world can make their contributions by calling +971505350152 or 80014, or via TBHF’s official website: www.tbhf.ae or Sharjah Charity International website: https://shjc.sharjah.ae. Donors may also visit the foundation’s or charity’s main offices to donate.

The funds will be allocated to providing immediate relief assistance as well as supporting sustainable development projects, including housing, healthcare services and education, and speed up recovery from this natural disaster in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and reliable humanitarian and charity organisations that operate locally in Turkey and Syria.