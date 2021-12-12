UAE: Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women's rights this year

Fridays will be work from home from January 2022 to encourage better work-life balance
UAE1 day ago
Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, was named the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021 by the Arab Council for Social Responsibility (ACSR).
The award was received on behalf of Sheikha Fatima by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, at the Egyptian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.
The ACSR named Sheikha Fatima as the most influential figure during last month’s Humanitarian and Volunteer Work Conference in the Era of Social Leadership, organised by the Council, under the patronage of the Arab League.
On the occasion, Al Suwaidi said the award is a medal of honour and appreciation for Sheikha Fatima, adding to her many recognitions for decades of giving and distinguished efforts in women’s empowerment.
"We are delighted to thank the Arab Council for Social Responsibility for this selection, and we laud its role in supporting Arab women in all areas," she said.
Fridays will be work from home from January 2022 to encourage better work-life balance
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler encouraged the world to focus on what lies ahead for the Emirates
UAE2 days ago
Harun Sheikh was chosen as the first ever weekly millionaire
UAE2 days ago
The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds
UAE2 days ago
Halima Al Saadi has always been enchanted by the world of policing
UAE2 days ago
The beneficiaries included Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Mauritania, Nigeria, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Malaysia
UAE2 days ago
The UAE Vice-President is among the most-mentioned leaders on the microblogging platform
UAE2 days ago
Police, Labour Court settle conflicts of 2,490 workers in the emirate
UAE2 days ago