UAE: Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women's rights this year

Award is a medal of honour and appreciation for Chairwoman of the General Women's Union

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 4:44 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, was named the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021 by the Arab Council for Social Responsibility (ACSR).

The award was received on behalf of Sheikha Fatima by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, at the Egyptian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ACSR named Sheikha Fatima as the most influential figure during last month’s Humanitarian and Volunteer Work Conference in the Era of Social Leadership, organised by the Council, under the patronage of the Arab League.

On the occasion, Al Suwaidi said the award is a medal of honour and appreciation for Sheikha Fatima, adding to her many recognitions for decades of giving and distinguished efforts in women’s empowerment.

"We are delighted to thank the Arab Council for Social Responsibility for this selection, and we laud its role in supporting Arab women in all areas," she said.