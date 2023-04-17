UAE: Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women's Day 2023

'We collaborate for tomorrow,' was chosen to align with the President's announcement that 2023 will be the 'Year of sustainability'

By WAM Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 3:35 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," has announced the theme for this year's Emirati Women's Day, which will be celebrated on August 28.

The theme, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," was chosen to align with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement that 2023 will be the "Year of Sustainability," highlighting the UAE's commitment to finding innovative solutions to sustainability challenges.

In her statement, Sheiha Fatima said, "Every year, we proudly announce an inspiring theme for Emirati Women's Day, and this national occasion is a priority for us. This day highlights a set of objectives which aligns with the country's strategy that recognises and empowers the crucial role of women in the country.

"The UAE has made gender balance an integral part of the nation's social culture. This highlights the significance of collaboration between federal and local authorities, civil society, and the private sector to enhance the achievements in this area," she noted.

With COP28 set to take place in November 2023, the UAE is gearing up to tackle the pressing issues related to climate change. Notably, prominent female figures will be leading the charge, comprising two-thirds of the management team and over 50 percent of the administrative team.

