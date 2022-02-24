UAE: Sheikh Saud to attend Terry Fox Run this weekend

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM

The popular and much-anticipated Terry Fox Run is set to return to RAK for its 12th edition.

The fund raiser which has to date collected Dh8 million for UAE cancer research projects, will see thousands of people once again converging on a single platform to pay tribute to cancer patients across the world.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, with registrations starting at 7am at the Run site while the run will begin at 9am.

The family fun run and walk is being held under the patronage and in presence of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of RAK, and in cooperation with the Saqr Bin Mohammad Ali Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects.

Participants can either opt for 3km route or 5km route, beginning at Al Qawasim Road Corniche.

Official Terry Fox Run T-shirts cost Dh60 each, which includes the registration and participation fees.

While people can choose to run, walk, or use scooters and strollers for young kids and babies, the event does not allow electric scooters, bikes or dogs.

Parking will be available at RAK Academy or near the mosque.

Rina Gauer, Chairperson of RAK Terry Fox Run said: “It’s great to see Terry Fox Run return and we’re already expecting more than 2000 people at the event. We would like to invite everyone in RAK to come forward and be a part of a project that has helped millions across the world fight cancer. The event was cancelled in 2021 due to pandemic, and this year we would also like to give out the message of hope to the community, that life continues, and we can now slowly return to normal living albeit with a bit of extra precaution.

ALSO READ:

“I’d also like to thank HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi for his contribution in creating this awareness and sensitizing people towards cancer research. Under his leadership, we hope to find more breakthroughs in treating cancer patients,” added Rina.

In the past too, the event has been extremely popular and in 2020 alone, more than 5000 people participated drawing around Dh150,000 in funding.

Globally, the annual event is organized across 33 countries, and its recognised and appreciated for its contribution to cancer research.