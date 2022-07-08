UAE: Sheikh Mohammed shares Eid Al Adha greetings

Sabbatical gives young people time to create working model, a prototype, execute it and find investors
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared Eid Al Adha greetings on Arafah Day.
In a tweet on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed greeted the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished they be blessed with good health, safety and security.
ALSO READ:
Sabbatical gives young people time to create working model, a prototype, execute it and find investors
Key cultural sites across Al Ain will also be hosting community events
Sheikh Mohammed reviews outcomes of report
Sheikh Mohammed honoured winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index selected in 3 categories
All necessary procedures in place to ensure smooth flow of passenger traffic
Professor Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi was also nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature in 2019
Registration for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award nominations will close on August 8
Deceased had no identification documents on him