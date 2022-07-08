UAE: Sheikh Mohammed shares Eid Al Adha greetings

Dubai Ruler greets all Arab, Islamic peoples

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 5:16 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared Eid Al Adha greetings on Arafah Day.

In a tweet on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed greeted the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished they be blessed with good health, safety and security.

