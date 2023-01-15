UAE: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

Dubai Ruler prays to grant family the strength to sustain his loss

Wam

By WAM Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 12:14 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday, offered condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash.

The Dubai Ruler visited the mourning majlis and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to dwell him in Jannatul Firdaus and grant the family the strength to sustain his loss.

The family expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his sincere condolences.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also visited the mourning majlis and extended his condolences.