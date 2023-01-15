UAE: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

Sharif discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to investors
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday, offered condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash.
The Dubai Ruler visited the mourning majlis and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to dwell him in Jannatul Firdaus and grant the family the strength to sustain his loss.
The family expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his sincere condolences.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also visited the mourning majlis and extended his condolences.
Sharif discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to investors
Several action sequences in the movie have been filmed in the Emirate
Crown Prince checks out locally grown farm products during visit to Farmers' Souq
Residents can avail of special learning classes and also obtain a license after 30 flight classes
Participants talk about developing strong ties with peers for future collaborations
This distance is equivalent to driving your car nonstop and circumnavigating the world 33.5 times
The mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers
Nearly 2,500kg of opium packed in 247 shipping pallets were intercepted in Vancouver, British Columbia