UAE: Sheikh Mohammed, Mozambique President assess opportunities to enhance bilateral ties

Dubai Ruler receives Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Dubai; expresses UAE's keenness to expand partnership with the African nation

Sheikh Mohammed receives Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Dubai. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 8:26 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, along with his accompanying delegation at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors in the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the UAE’s keenness to foster trade and commercial relations with Mozambique and other African nations. He noted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that bind the two countries and their keenness to explore ways of expanding their partnership to promote mutual investments and enhance stability and prosperity.

The leaders assessed opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors, especially economic fields, and reviewed steps to increase mutual trade and investment opportunities. They discussed ways to share knowledge and expertise in several areas, including trade, agriculture, and tourism. The meeting addressed various aspects of UAE-Mozambique ties and the opportunities available to expand the scope of common interests. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

President Nyusi expressed his pride in the strong relations between Mozambique and the UAE. He said he hoped to see even greater cooperation between the two countries in various vital fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Nyusi also witnessed the signing of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors. Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Verónica Macamo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, signed an MoU on security and counterterrorism.