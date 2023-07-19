UAE: Sheikh Mohammed leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Gulf-Central Asia Summit

In April, the Ministry of Economy warned of fines of no less than Dh10,000 for overpricing with the penalty increased up to Dh200,000 for repeat violations
The UAE Vice-President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, is now on his way to Jeddah for the 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Gulf-Central Asia Summit.
The events, being hosted by Saudi Arabia, will commence later today.
The Gulf-Central Asia summit will be the first-ever summit for six GCC states and the five Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. It is being held amidst growing regional and international interest in Central Asia, in view of its location and geostrategic importance, and the natural resources.
The official delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohammed to the Jeddah meetings includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ:
In April, the Ministry of Economy warned of fines of no less than Dh10,000 for overpricing with the penalty increased up to Dh200,000 for repeat violations
The collision occurred in the direction of commercial centre at the exit leading to Al Meydan Street
In the first quarter of 2023, the number of taxi trips amounted to a staggering 27.3 million
The station, which is being built in Masdar City, will create clean hydrogen from water, using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity
A Supreme Committee will be formed, composed of representatives of relevant authorities
For the first time in the world, a 4-metre high structure will be printed in one session
This initiative protects them from heat exhaustion during the summer months, particularly around noon
The distance of the moon from the sun was 7.9 degrees, at the time the photograph was taken