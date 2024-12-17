UAE: Sheikh Mohammed honours engineer who created revolutionary robots

'Great Arab Minds', an award launched last year, was put into place by authorities to "celebrate the Arab person, appreciate him in his society and among his family, and enhance his confidence in his potential and capabilities."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to announce the winner in the Engineering and Technology category for this year.

The award has been given to Professor Oussama Khatib, Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Robotics Laboratory. He has made "exceptional scientific contributions" in the field of robotics engineering and science.

He has published more than 327 scientific papers, and has worked on sensing technologies which have significantly advanced the field, enabling robots to operate effectively in diverse environments.

Among the Syrian's remarkable achievements is the creation of the OceanOne robot, a revolutionary humanoid robot for deep-sea exploration, combining haptic feedback, stereo vision, and bimanual manipulation to replicate human skills with unmatched precision.