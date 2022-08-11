UAE: Sheikh Mohammed hails Emirati youth as protectors of the country

System can forewarn dangerous chronic conditions like diabetes, acute events such as stroke
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed Emirati youth as the protectors of the country as the world celebrates International Youth Day on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed shared a video on Twitter, celebrating the achievements of Emirati youth in various fields.
In the tweet in Arabic, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The youth of the Emirates are the fuel for our renaissance... The youth of the Emirates are the guarantee of our future... The youth of the Emirates are the protectors of our home... Whoever bets on others is a loser... and whoever is firm with them is the winner.”
In the video showing achievers in sports, cultural activities, science and others, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The UAE and the Union has achieved its biggest success... its youth. They are the future. They are the ones that will take matters into their own hands in the future.”
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed added: “I was young once like you. And my dreams did come true. After the hardships, good days followed. Our country has become a heaven. May it always thrive. It’s now your time to flourish with ease.”
The Dubai Ruler encouraged Emirati youth to learn from the UAE’s history and old days, adding that with hard work and willpower, they could thrive.
System can forewarn dangerous chronic conditions like diabetes, acute events such as stroke
They will have advanced safety features
Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
155 other firms have been issued warnings
Programme seeks to spread culture of children's safety in vehicles
4 themes to explore how to overcome climate crisis and rising energy prices, among other key issues
Initiative aims to reduce single-use water bottles, encourage people to use refillable ones
The consulate waives fees, streamlines process