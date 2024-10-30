UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all institutions to raise flag at 11am on November 1

The Vice-President called on all to participate in the occasion to celebrate Flag Day
Photo: File
As UAE celebrates Flag Day, the Dubai Ruler has called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag at the same time, 11am on November 1.
"We celebrate the symbol of our country, the secret of our strength, and the source of our pride: the flag of the United Arab Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The leader also invited "all sons of the nation to participate in this occasion." Flag Day is an expression of love for the nation, loyalty to the flag, and "our renewed determination to keep the flag of our union flying high, expressing the pride, glory and dignity of the United Arab Emirates," he added.
ALSO READ: