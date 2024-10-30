UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all institutions to raise flag at 11am on November 1

Photo: File

As UAE celebrates Flag Day, the Dubai Ruler has called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag at the same time, 11am on November 1.

"We celebrate the symbol of our country, the secret of our strength, and the source of our pride: the flag of the United Arab Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted.

