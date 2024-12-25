UAE: Sheikh Mohammed awards professor for 'exceptional contributions' to immunology

Photo: Institut Pasteur

Professor Yasmine Belkaid, the President of Institut Pasteur, has been awarded the Great Arab Minds award in the field of medicine. She has published more than 220 scientific papers on infection, immunity, microbiota, and nutrition.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the winner in a tweet on Wednesday, December 25.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said that Belkaid has made "made exceptional contributions to immunology, and studies related to the role of microbes in enhancing immunity and preventing diseases".

Her studies have significantly advanced the understanding of the relationship between microbes and the immune system, highlighting the role of skin-resident microbes in enhancing immune defences.