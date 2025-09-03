UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves over Dh2 billion-worth housing for citizens

The UAE's Vice President on Wednesday, September 3, approved housing allocation of over Dh2 billion for citizens across the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the allocation for 2,971 citizens.

These come under the Zayed Housing Programme, which issued these housing approvals from January to the end of the third quarter of 2025, with a total value of Dh2,069,200,000.

These approvals include 522 grants under the directives of the UAE President, amounting to Dh355 million. In addition, 595 approvals were issued for government housing loans with a total value of Dh246.2 million, along with 24 approvals for government housing grants or benefits worth Dh19 million, and 1,830 housing finance approvals amounting to Dh1.449 billion.

The Dubai Ruler affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, continues to place the housing of Emirati citizens at the heart of its national priorities.

"The care devoted by Sheikh Mohamed to the housing sector reflects a deeply rooted national approach aimed at enhancing community well-being and ensuring dignified living conditions for all citizens.

“The continuous development and close monitoring of the housing ecosystem is an ongoing priority to ensure that citizens benefit from modern, high-quality housing solutions across the country," he said.

Since July 2022, the total number of approvals issued by the Zayed Housing Programme has reached 11,298 approvals, with a total value of almost Dh9 billion.