UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new ministry for family

Sanaa Suhail will assume the new post, the Prime Minister said
A new ministry for family will be formed in UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on Sunday.
Sanaa Suhail has been named as the minister of the new portfolio, he said, adding: "The family is a national priority, the cornerstone of progress, and a guarantee for the nation's future".
Suhail worked in the fields of early childhood, family, supporting people of determination, and other sectors of community work during her years in government service, he explained.
Sanaa Suhail
Recent annual meetings included directives from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on "the need for comprehensive national programmes to increase family formation in the country, enhance their growth, empower them, strengthen their cohesion and stability, and raise fertility rates in the state", said the Prime Minister.
"The new ministry will be tasked with this important national matter," he added.
Sheikh Mohammed has also outlined the main tasks of the new ministry. Its main job will be developing and implementing policies, strategies, legislation, and initiatives related to the following:
In another post on X, Sheikh Mohammed also announced changing the Ministry of Community Development's name into the Ministry of Community Empowerment, headed by Shamma Al Mazrouei.
"The ministry's mandate and responsibilities will be revised to focus more in the coming period on developing an advanced and integrated system of social empowerment that enhances community participation," he noted.
