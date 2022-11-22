UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces launch of government vision for 2031

'We the UAE 2031' will mark the country's journey to greater heights over the next decade

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:30 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the government vision "We are the UAE 2031" on Tuesday.

أطلقنا اليوم وضمن الاجتماعات السنوية لحكومة دولة الإمارات "نحن الإمارات 2031" والتي تمثل رؤيتنا الحكومية للعقد القادم.. أنهينا دورتنا الاستراتيجية السابقة في 2021 .. واليوم نبدأ مسيرتنا نحو قمم جديدة برئاسة ورعاية وقيادة أخي محمد بن زايد حفظه الله pic.twitter.com/9redUtsVn3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 22, 2022

The initiative, launched during the annual meetings of the UAE Government, represents the country's vision for the next decade.

It will mark the UAE's journey towards new heights, under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed noted in a tweet.

