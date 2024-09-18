E-Paper

UAE: Sheikh Mohamed to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday

The two leaders are set to discuss responsible artificial intelligence development

By Wam

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:40 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:47 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed will begin an official visit to the United States of America on Monday, September 23, the first of its kind for the Ruler since assuming the presidency of the country.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with US President Joe Biden the historic friendship between the UAE and the US, which spans more than fifty years.


They will also discuss ways to enhance their cooperation and strategic partnership in all fields, especially economy, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, space, renewable energy, combating climate change, sustainability solutions, and other aspects that serve the vision of the two countries towards a more advanced and prosperous future for all.

During the visit, the UAE President will meet with a number of US officials to discuss prospects for developing UAE-US relations at all levels.

The two leaders will also exchange views on all regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

