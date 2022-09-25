UAE: Sheikh Mohamed to begin a 2-day state visit to Oman on September 27

Two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the countries to achieve their common interests
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a two-day state visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday.
During his second state visit as President, Sheikh Mohamed will meet with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to build upon the longstanding, brotherly ties and cooperation that exist between the two nations and their people.
The UAE President’s visit, which comes at the invitation of His Majesty the Sultan, will allow the UAE and Oman to reinforce their burgeoning economic relations and explore opportunities for increased collaboration in a number of sectors, including finance and industry, as well as reinforcing the importance of youth and culture to the future progress of both countries.
The visit will also cement the two nations' shared vision for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy in which people can realise their full potential.
