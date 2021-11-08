UAE: Sheikh Mohamed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg

Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Crown Prince Guillaume, of Luxembourg, at Qasr Al Bahr.
The two leaders discussed enhancing ties, prospects for joint investments and economic cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Luxembourg Crown Prince also took stock of an array of issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.
The meeting also touched on Expo 2020 Dubai and innovations on display for sustainability solutions and challenges.
In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
New law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE22 hours ago
Exercise aims to strengthen joint defence and military cooperation
UAE22 hours ago
She is in Glasgow as part of the UAE delegation to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference that ends on November 12
UAE23 hours ago
The first private medical university in the country was founded in 1998
UAE23 hours ago
Over 95.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
UAE1 day ago
Authority urged farm owners to shift toward organic agriculture
UAE1 day ago
Her rare condition was diagnosed, thanks to a Dubai doctor.
UAE1 day ago