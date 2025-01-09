UAE leaders congratulate Joseph Aoun on becoming president of Lebanon

Taking to social media, the UAE President wished the new leader success on his journey
Photo: Reuters file
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as the President of Lebanon.
Taking to social media, the Ruler wished the new leader success on his journey.
"I wish him success in leading his country and its people to further stability, development, and progress, and I look forward to working with him to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon," said the President.
Dubai's Ruler also sent across a congratulatory message to the newly appointed president.
In a post, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "We congratulate Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon..."
"We wish the brotherly Lebanese people continued security, safety and stability... and a new phase of growth, prosperity and peace."
