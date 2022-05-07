UAE: Sheikh Mansour condoles Ahmed bin Al Shaiba Al Omaimi over death of his son

The function was attended by large number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Saturday offered condolences to Ahmed bin Al Shaiba bin Hadher Al Omaimi over the death of his son Mohammed, at the Sweihan City Council.
Sheikh Mansour expressed his sincere condolences and profound sadness to the family on their loss, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him heavenly peace.
ALSO READ:
The function was attended by large number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and guests exchange greetings and best wishes on Eid Al Ftir
UAE1 day ago
The 16-year-old, who put up a stellar performance in the Danish Open, says swimming involves a lot of blood, sweat and tears
UAE1 day ago
Smart monitoring methodology can predict vital pollutants that result from human activities
UAE1 day ago
Stable and sustainable peace requires a solid force to protect it
UAE1 day ago
Economic development can hardly be achieved without security and stability
UAE1 day ago
The nation will continue to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries
UAE2 days ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will be accepting online entries until September 18
UAE2 days ago