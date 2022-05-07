UAE: Sheikh Mansour condoles Ahmed bin Al Shaiba Al Omaimi over death of his son

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs expressed his sincere condolences

Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 10:21 AM

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Saturday offered condolences to Ahmed bin Al Shaiba bin Hadher Al Omaimi over the death of his son Mohammed, at the Sweihan City Council.

Sheikh Mansour expressed his sincere condolences and profound sadness to the family on their loss, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him heavenly peace.

