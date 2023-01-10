UAE: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting to discuss government work ecosystem, economy

The 'Hassantuk' solution was launched in 2018 to monitor and detect fire and smoke in commercial buildings and residential apartments
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting discussed a number of legislations, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting the government work for the next stage, including a number of government policies aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity system in a number of vital sectors.
The meeting also reviewed policies related to the economy, supporting national products and attracting foreign investments to the country, in addition to discussing a number of decisions on economic register, services provided by the Federal Tax Authority, and a plan for reducing emissions from international aviation in the country.
During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of government reports and legislations.
