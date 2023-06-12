UAE: Sheikh Khaled inaugurates Dh572-million Sweihan housing project

Dubai tops in attracting FDI projects in cultural, creative industries; surpasses London, Paris, Berlin
Emirate’s cultural, creative sectors attracted Dh7.35 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022
A 204-villa housing project, which has been completed under Emirati Neighbourhood initiative in Sweihan, was opened for citizens on Monday.
Built under the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a cost of Dh572.1 million, was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
During the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the infrastructure, building specifications and architectural design features of the project. He also reviewed the interior and exterior finishes of the villas, which meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life in line with the highest international standards.
The Sweihan housing project, covering more than 80 hectares, includes 204 villas for citizens, two mosques, two malls, a community centre and 21 green spaces and parks, as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community facilities. Each villa includes two majlis, dining and living rooms, five bedrooms, and other facilities. The Sweihan housing project is the first to be implemented in line with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority's Integrated Neighbourhood Directory — a set of standards and guiding principles for the interior of government housing in Abu Dhabi that ensures homes meets the needs of Emirati families.
The project was developed with the aim of creating a tightly-knit and integrated community offering high-quality facilities. The project was built according to the latest specifications to provide an integrated residential community that is characterised by authenticity and modernity, involving the construction of separate villas that share public outdoor spaces. The designs of each villa reflect Emirati national identity, culture, and heritage in order to meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life, as well as match the increasing urban expansion of the Sweihan area.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The inauguration of the Sweihan housing project confirms that citizens’ wellbeing, stability and growth are a top priority for our leadership. It is also an impactful addition to the housing projects already completed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, which provide homes that meet citizens and their families’ needs, and secure them a safe and stable social life in an environment that is conducive to continuous economic growth.”
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “Our leadership’s directives reflect their commitment to meeting the housing needs of citizens and their families. The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is making every effort to develop housing projects that meet the needs of citizens and offer them integrated communities that include all public facilities and infrastructure.”
ALSO READ:
The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) is responsible for developing and implementing several housing programmes for citizens. Since the authority was established, it has provided over 38,000 plots of land, more than 11,000 new homes and over 45,000 housing loans; and issued exemptions from 3,700 housing loan repayments. The total value of housing benefits delivered so far is Dh131 billion.
Emirate’s cultural, creative sectors attracted Dh7.35 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022
Survey finds long-term cost savings, growing number of EV charging stations and awareness about infrastructure in the country as major reasons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people
The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week
Congratulatory messages poured in as the club clinched the historic title on Saturday, with UAE leaders weighing in to applaud City's players, fans and staff
Many Islamic countries rely on their moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and Eid Al Adha
According to an official, the motorist was on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road when he tried to take an exit illegally
Drivers have been warned of changing speed limits and the new speed displayed on electronic information boards