UAE: Sheikh Hamdan visits Ministry of Defence, reviews its operations, latest initiatives

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:00 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, made his first visit to the Ministry of Defence following his recent Cabinet appointment.

Sheikh Hamdan's recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE was approved by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During his visit to the Ministry of Defence, Sheikh Hamdan received a detailed briefing on the ministry's operations, key initiatives, and how it addresses various challenges. He was also briefed on the primary responsibilities of the Joint Operations Command room.

During his meeting with senior officials of the Ministry and the UAE Armed Forces, The newly appointed Minister of Defence said, "I am honoured to be part of this ministry, which was established by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Over the decades, the success of the ministry has been guided by their vision."

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ministry continues to set a global example of organisational strength and efficiency. We are committed to our mission to safeguard and enhance the nation's achievements and fulfill the leadership's aspirations," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office

He also noted, "Protecting the Union and its unity is a sacred duty, and I am honoured to be part of this mission. We are deeply grateful for all the contributions that have made a significant impact on our efforts to safeguard our homeland."

Addressing the commanders and officers of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces, the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister said, "Today, I stand among you as a member of this team. I am proud to join this team and contribute to the protection of our nation."