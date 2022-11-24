UAE: Sheikh Abdullah's speech on why he sends his children to government schools goes viral

Variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics are up for grabs
“I send my children to study in government schools and I will monitor their development. What is unacceptable for me when it comes to the education of my own children, I will not accept for the children of the UAE.”
These words were spoken by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council during a session discussing the future of education at the Government Annual Meetings held on Wednesday.
The speech went viral on social media, with netizens discussing the minister's words and praising them across platforms.
The session was attended by both the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
During the session, Sheikh Abdullah said that enhancing the future of the UAE and its competitiveness in various fields is part of the strategic direction of the education sector.
ALSO READ:
Variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics are up for grabs
Motorists told to take alternative routes and give way to emergency vehicles
President, Sheikh Mohammed attend closing session of the Government Annual Meetings 2022
Collaboration between public and private sector important, says top official
Emirate counts on the role of the private sector to meet the net zero target, says senior official
The annual meetings brought together all government entities to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country’s development plan
Three others drive home with luxury vehicles, including a school teacher in Fujairah who won a BMW car
Led by Stanford scientists, the list comprises two databases that rank global researchers in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields