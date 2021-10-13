UAE: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Israel soon

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday said he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship.

During a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C., Sheikh Abdullah also said there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not “on talking terms”.

Washington plans to press ahead with its plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem as part of efforts to deepen ties with Palestinians, Blinken said following a meeting with his Israeli and Emirati counterparts.

“We’ll be moving forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening of those ties with the Palestinians,” Blinken said at the State Department.