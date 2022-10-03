UAE: Sharjah's Ruler publishes 'Al Jaria'h', story of a woman who saved the French expedition

Mon 3 Oct 2022

Al Qasimi publications published the novel, 'Al Jaria'h' (The Daring) by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler recounts the true story of Marie Petit, a woman who accompanied the French ambassador to Persia to collect a loan, and where she eventually rescued the French expedition. What happened to her when she went back to France and how she was tried are also detailed in the story. The novel has 5 chapters and 86 pages and cites hundreds of foreign references.

Sheikh Sultan has authored 76 books throughout the realms of history, theatre, and literature, and many of them have been translated into 20 other languages. This book is his most recent release.

