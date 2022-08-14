UAE: Sharjah Ruler publishes novel 'The Biography of Sultans Kilwa'

Al Qasimi Publications has published the novel "The Biography of the Sultans of Kilwa", written by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The novel narrates the biography of the Sultans of Kilwa Island, the reason for their migration to Africa, the events that happened to them, and the trials and tribulations of their rule.

The 114-page novel contains eleven chapters and an appendix, a genealogical chain of the Sultans of Kilwa and dozens of Arabic and foreign sources and references.

The Sharjah Ruler was able, after verification and accurate scientific documentation, to remove and solve the confusion of the unknown about the history of Kiloh. He based his study on the manuscript known as "The Book of Salwa in the History of Kilwa", as well as all that was written concerning it. He also consulted documents and manuscripts in his possession concerning the genealogy and history of Persia, ancient and Portuguese documents, and other references and sources.

This book is the latest publication of Dr. Sheikh Sultan, who has 76 publications in his name in the historical, theatrical, and literary fields, many of which are translated into 20 foreign languages.

