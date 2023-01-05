UAE: Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement benefits

Dr. Sheikh Sultan also mentions new projects that will provide jobs in the emirate

Thu 5 Jan 2023

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, during a call on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah’s radio and television, clarified the four categories that qualify for retirement in the Sharjah government, as of this January.

1. The first category, which consist 51 individuals, is for those who have reached the legal retirement age.

2. The second category is for those who have funds set aside in the Sharjah Social Security Fund that suffice them by 100 per cent, and they have worked in the government for 35 years, but are below the legal retirement age.

3. The third category is for those who have completed 30 years of work, who agree that the government buys their retirement by paying on their behalf what remains on them to the Sharjah Social Security Fund to retire.

4. The fourth category is reserved for women who meet the conditions for retirement and have completed 20 years of work in the emirate's government.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan noted that there are also other cases of retirement, like those with chronic diseases, where the government pays the remaining amount to the Sharjah Social Security Fund so that they can retire, as well as people who lack competence and can no longer contribute.

Job opportunities

The Sharjah Ruler added that there are new projects that will provide many jobs like the electricity projects in Khorfakkan and Kalba that need large numbers of employees, as well as in the Layyah area, where the facilities that feed Sharjah with energy are now being replaced, in addition to a large electricity project and another water project in Al Hamriyah area, as well as small but important water projects in the field of agriculture, livestock breeding and food factories.

