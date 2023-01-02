UAE: Sharjah Ruler directs grants to 4,500 retirees

In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the speedy transfer of "decent living" grants to 4,500 retirees from the emirate's citizens affiliated with the non-Sharjah government agencies.
The assigned committee has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees.
ALSO READ:
In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital
They will be available until March 31 this year
Traffic and civil defence, motorcycles, bicycles, ambulances, and rapid intervention teams were also all stationed throughout various parts of the city
Over 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event
From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them
Investigators were able to solve 2,290 cases using fingerprints other than face print as visual forensic evidence to reveal identities
A person must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places
Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each