UAE: Sharjah Ruler directs grants to 4,500 retirees

The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees

By WAM Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 6:30 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 6:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the speedy transfer of "decent living" grants to 4,500 retirees from the emirate's citizens affiliated with the non-Sharjah government agencies.

The assigned committee has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees.

ALSO READ: