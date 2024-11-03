UAE: Sharjah resident wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

An Indian expat from Kerala won the grand prize of Dh20 million in the Big Ticket draw on Sunday, November 3. The name of the winner was announced during the live draw.

Prince Kolassery Sebastian, who lives in Sharjah with his wife, finally struck luck after over two years of purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets. The facilities engineer, who has lived in the UAE for the past eight years, was overjoyed when he heard his win

When he first heard about his win from friends, Prince did not believe them until he received a call from show hosts Richard and Bouchra. The Indian expat was almost speechless after hearing the news and could barely express his joy at the windfall.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As he contemplates his next moves, Prince intends to use part of his winnings to support his family in India, including his children's current needs and aspirations.

While he processes the thrill of this unexpected win, he remains dedicated to building a more secure future for his loved ones.

Prince Kolassery Sebastian

He bought the winning ticket, numbered '197281,' on October 4 and will share the prize money with his ten colleagues.

In addition to the grand cash prize, Big Ticket also gave away a Range Rover Velar worth Dh355,000. UAE national Nasser Alsuwaidi, who held ticket number 015355, will drive away with the luxury vehicle.

Bigger and better

For its December draw, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi will be giving away its biggest grand prize this year. One lucky winner will bag a whopping Dh25 million. Aside from the jackpot, Big Ticket will offer daily giveaways of 24K gold bars, each weighing 250g. From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also offer a 'buy two, get two' deal, in which participants purchasing two tickets will get another two – free! On purchasing two tickets worth Dh1,000 between November 1 and November 28, participants will automatically enter the weekly draws for the newly introduced Big Win Contest. One winner will be selected each week, resulting in a total of four winners who will join The Big Win live draw on December 3. Each winner in The Big Win contest during the live draw on December 3 will receive guaranteed prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. Tickets can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. ALSO READ: UAE: Big Ticket announces this year's largest grand prize of Dh25 million Dubai expat wins Dh100,000, Abu Dhabi resident takes home luxury car in Big Ticket draw