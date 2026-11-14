Residents return to Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah beaches as they reopen after nearly 3 weeks

Families, swimmers and beachgoers are returning to the shores of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah after nearly three weeks of beach closures, with residents welcoming the chance to enjoy the cooler weather and hotels reporting a recovery in bookings following an offshore oil spill.

The reopening has brought relief to residents who regularly visit the beaches to exercise, relax or for family outings. Tourism operators, meanwhile, say demand is beginning to recover after weeks of disruption.

Return to their favourite routines

For Ras Al Khaimah resident Jassim Al Hamam, returning to Flamingo Beach meant getting back to his favourite exercise routine.

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Al Hamam, who usually visits the beach two to three times a week for walking and running, said he was delighted to hear that the beaches had reopened.

During the closure, he continued exercising at the gym and along the corniche, but said neither offered quite the same experience as being by the sea.

"It didn't really affect my routine because I started going to the gym and the corniche instead. But the beach is always better," he said.

Returning to Flamingo Beach for the first time since the closure, Al Hamam said the pleasant weather made the experience even more enjoyable.

"It's a beautiful feeling, especially because the weather is getting so nice," he said.

He added that running on the beach offers a different experience because of the soft sand and fresh sea breeze.

Al Hamam, who typically exercises in the afternoons after work, said he usually visits the beach alone, although he occasionally meets friends and acquaintances along the way.

In Sharjah, residents were equally pleased to see beaches reopening as the winter season brings more families outdoors.

Hamed Abdul Salam, a resident of Al Nahda, said the emirate's beaches are among the most popular destinations for families, particularly during weekends.

"Sharjah has many beaches where families can spend an entire day together. During winter, thousands of families head to the beaches, especially on weekends. People come with their children, bring food, relax by the sea and enjoy the weather. It is one of the easiest ways for families and friends to spend quality time together," he said.

He said the temporary closure had disappointed friends and relatives who had been looking forward to spending more time outdoors.

"Many of our friends and relatives were quite sad when the beaches were closed because winter is the time we usually plan outdoor trips. Some had already started planning visits to the desert and wadis instead," he said.

With the beaches now accessible again, Abdul Salam said his family was already discussing plans for another outing.

"Now that the beaches have reopened, we can include beach outings in our plans again. We are already discussing a family trip, possibly this Sunday. The children will be especially happy to return," he added.

Relief to sporting families

For Jalila, an Egyptian resident of Sharjah, visiting Flamingo Beach in Ras Al Khaimah was an unexpected highlight of a trip to support her son, who was representing the UAE national team in a sporting championship.

Although she had visited Ras Al Khaimah several times for work, this was her first time exploring its beaches. She said she was impressed by the clear waters, soft sand and pleasant weather.

"I honestly didn't expect the beach to be this beautiful. The water, the sand and the weather are all wonderful. It was a lovely surprise for us," she said.

Jalila, said her family had initially been concerned that the championship might not go ahead because of the recent beach closures.

"Until about a week or two ago, we thought the championship might be cancelled because we didn't expect the beaches to reopen so quickly. We were genuinely surprised by how fast everything was done," she said.

She also praised the organisation of the sporting event, which brought together participants from more than 10 national teams.

Having enjoyed her first experience at Flamingo Beach, Jalila said she was already planning to return with her family.

"My children love the sea, and when they saw the beach, they were so excited. I will definitely bring them back, hopefully at least once a month," she said.