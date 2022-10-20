UAE: Sharjah police arrest woman after voice note of her blackmailing a man goes viral

A CID team was formed in order to investigate, it was able to identify and apprehend her within 24 hours from the spread of the audio clip

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM

Sharjah police has arrested a woman who blackmailed a man, after a voice note went viral.

An audio clip which detailed the blackmail and fraud the man was subjected to was shared on social media yesterday (Wednesday, October 20). The police immediately formed a CID team to identify the suspect.

Through investigation and after gathering evidence, the team was able to determine the identities of both the blackmailer and the victim, and arrested the woman.

The General Command of Sharjah Police affirms that it is ready to confront and limit any negative behaviour or practices that may harm the community and threaten its security. It also emphasised that the quality of secure life for the UAE community is one of its top priorities.

Sharjah Police calls on the public to immediately report any incident that may occur, and not to publish it on social media channels, which has a negative impact on the security of society. They also remind the public that the publisher bears legal responsibility.

