UAE: Sharjah introduces new housing programme for citizens

'Life has changed overnight': Pakistani expat gets early Eid gift after winning Dh1,000,000 from Mahzooz
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed the 'Sharjah Housing' programme.
In cooperation with the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC), to address the challenges faced by citizens who are employed outside the Sharjah government and have salaries exceeding Dh25,000. These individuals are currently subject to salary deductions of more than fifty percent.
The aim is to facilitate their housing needs by ensuring that their requests are processed promptly, allowing them to receive housing assistance and construct their homes.
The directive was announced by Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Sharjah Housing Programme, during the 'Direct Line' programme broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
ALSO READ:
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
Annual shopping festival featuring concerts, raffles, dining and shopping offers will take place from June 29 to September 3
Anyone purchasing two raffle tickets from the website or stores in the airport arrivals area will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free
The meteor shower is named after the constellation Bootes, as the radiant lies in it
The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, will fall on Tuesday, June 27 this year
The team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations and conduct health screenings
Authority recently introduced groundbreaking system for inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, yachts, and containers using state-of-the-art X-ray scanning technology
The film marks the first time that the interior of the airport's new Midfield Terminal will be seen by the public, when it releases in cinemas on July 13