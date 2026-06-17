Sharjah motorists hope new Al Taawun tunnel will end daily Dubai traffic struggle

For residents of Sharjah's Al Taawun area, the daily commute to Dubai means long queues of brake lights, strategic lane changes, and the sight of the roundabout monument recognisable by regular commuters. A newly announced Dh750-million road infrastructure programme is set to change their mornings.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recently announced the construction of a dual-carriageway underground tunnel beneath Al Taawun, creating a direct connection to Dubai through Al Nahda Bridge. The massive project aims to ease congestion on one of the UAE’s busiest commuter routes, though it requires the temporary dismantling of the familiar Al Taawun monument.

For the thousands of drivers who navigate this bottleneck daily, the news brings relief, logistical planning, and a touch of nostalgia. “Honestly, regarding easing traffic, I hope this issue is resolved once the project is finished,” said Ghazi, a Sharjah resident. “Lately, getting in and out of the area has become suffocating and exhausting for anyone using a car or other transport.”

Ghazi, who lives in Al Sham Tower, explained the daily hurdles that have become part of his routine. “Sometimes, just to avoid getting stuck in traffic at the back exit of the tower, where I might wait 20 to 40 minutes to get out, I am forced to park my car near the Arab Mall to make it easier to get in and out. If the roads become wider and the traffic lights function optimally, the project will help residents immensely.”

Adapting to the new normal

While the long-term benefits of the underground tunnel are clear, construction will bring temporary disruptions. Many residents are taking a pragmatic approach.

Azzaz Akram, an engineer who commutes from Al Taawun to Abu Hail daily, noted that the community is already adapting to the changing traffic arrangements.

“The construction may cause some inconvenience at first, but most residents understand such projects take time,” Akram said. “We may have to park farther away, maybe on the open grounds near Al Ittihad Road in Sharjah and walk five minutes to reach our cars. But if the tunnel improves traffic in the long run, it will be worth it.”

He remains optimistic about the result. “Traffic is likely to increase during construction, but we are hopeful that the finished project will make commuting between Sharjah and Dubai much smoother.”

Finding alternative routes

The project is part of a broader Dh750-million initiative that includes the development of Noor Road, which will extend directly from Al Orooba Street into Dubai via the Al Nahda Bridge, with construction scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

In the meantime, commuters are finding solutions and different routes. Hamam Sharif, an Al Taawun resident who works as a car dealer in Ras Al Khor, said neighbourhood discussions are currently dominated by route planning.

“People are finding different ways to manage their commute,” Sharif explained. “Some residents are considering parking in Al Mamzar, taking a bus to the Ansar Mall side of Al Ittihad Road, crossing the bridge to Al Taawun, and doing the same on their return journey.”

Despite the extra effort, the prevailing sentiment is one of cautious optimism. “It adds a few extra steps, but residents are willing to adjust and are hopeful that it helps reduce congestion in the future,” Sharif added.