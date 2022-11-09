UAE: Shampoos with cancer-causing content not sold even in online stores, Abu Dhabi official clarifies

Unilever Plc recalled several popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering the presence of cancer-causing chemical called benzene

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 12:26 PM

Aerosol dry shampoos and personal care products that were recently recalled in the US due to potential cancer-causing chemicals are not sold in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has confirmed.

This followed news of US Food and Drug Administration warning against certain aerosol personal care products, due to their carcinogenic benzene content.

Unilever Plc had recalled several popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical called benzene. Brands such as Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, were included in the recall – according to a notice posted on the FDA’s website in October.

The director of the Business Development and Customer Happiness Department at the QCC, Sultan Al Muhairi said the market and consumer services sector in the council is keenly following up and monitoring cases of withdrawal of commercial products from regional and global markets through internationally approved electronic monitoring platforms, so that the necessary measures can be taken by withdrawing them from local markets.

Al Muhairi said that after monitoring the withdrawal of the product in the US, coordination in this regard immediately took place and a meeting with the company (Unilever PIC), the exclusive agent of the brand in the region and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to ensure that the popular commercial products of dry shampoo were withdrawn from the markets and outlets of the UAE, including the online platforms. He said it was found out that these products were not available in the local markets in the UAE, according to the Emarat Al Youm report.

The official stressed that Unilever, the exclusive agent for the product's brand, addressed the major electronic sales platforms to remove these products from their platforms and demanded its management to communicate with consumers from the UAE who purchased any of these products to recall them and also warned against using them.

