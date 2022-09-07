UAE: Shah Rukh Khan takes on first-ever role as healthcare ambassador at Burjeel Holdings

Indian superstar to appear in region-wide, multi-platform advertising campaign

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM

Burjeel Holdings, a private healthcare services provider, has partnered with superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador.

The partnership was confirmed during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. The Indian actor will appear in a region-wide, multi-platform advertising campaign for the healthcare Group that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The partnership with Burjeel Holdings marks the first healthcare ambassador role for Shah Rukh Khan.

"Healthcare is an industry we can all relate to and one we've all had experiences with. Visiting Burjeel Medical City and listening to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil was both insightful and inspirational. Meeting employees and witnessing the immense passion and pride they have in their work was humbling. They really live the value of being for the people, by the people, and I'm excited to be a part of that story," said Khan.

Burjeel Holdings' Founder and CEO, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, said, "Mr Shah Rukh Khan embodies excellence and, as a global superstar, has won the hearts of millions across the region. Burjeel Holdings and Mr Shah Rukh Khan share a common desire to enrich and transform people's lives. His personality and principles strongly resonate with the Burjeel Holdings brand. This partnership reflects our core values and inspires us to keep serving the community through world-class healthcare in the region and beyond."

Burjeel Holdings' partnership with Shah Rukh Khan follows the recent announcement of its planned expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSA's Ministry of Investment, which will see it seek opportunities to invest up to $1 billion in the Kingdom by 2030.