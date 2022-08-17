UAE: Several schools record 100% pass rates as A-level results announced

Outstanding 2022 scores surpass last formal examinations in 2019, say principals

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 7:14 PM

Several schools in the UAE have posted an impressive 100 per cent pass rate in A-level results, after schools began receiving the final scores on Wednesday evening.

However, pupils and parents will only be receiving the results by Thursday morning.

Many school groups highlight that this year's outstanding A-level results surpass the 2019 records when students last sat formal examinations.

This was the first year since the pandemic started that students could actually sit for the exams.

A-level examinations had been cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic around the world. Therefore, results were decided by schoolteachers based on internal assessments and verified by exam boards.

More than 1,300 pupils from 18 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed nearly 4,000 A-levels, with over 20 per cent of students achieving an A* grade across schools.

Over 32 per cent of entries achieved A* to A grades and 55 per cent recorded A* to B grades.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, says, "GEMS students never fail to demonstrate what hard work, commitment and resilience can achieve. I am proud and delighted to see this year's fantastic A-level results. Our students have had a unique journey, embarking on their A-level studies in the height of a pandemic and navigating the challenges that came with that in the past two years."

"The future really is bright for all our graduating students, and they have every right to be optimistic and confident as they take their next academic steps. This year's A-level results, which follow on from equally impressive IB, CBSE, ISC, and ICSE results, are testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence of our teachers and the incredible young people in their care. Congratulations to all involved!"

At GEMS Winchester School – Jebel Ali, 20 per cent of entries achieved an A*, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City witnessed 37 per cent of entries achieving an A*to A, and GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail received 65 per cent of entries achieving A* to B.

Meenakshi Dahiya, Principal/CEO, GEMS Winchester School - Jebel Ali, avers, "Class of 2022, what an incredible achievement! We are in awe and admiration of your grit, unshakeable drive and determination to do your best by turning the challenges into opportunities and staying positive."

Stephen Brecken, who is the outgoing Principal/CEO at Cambridge High School – Abu Dhabi but will be leading GEMS Cambridge International School – Dubai from September, says, "This year we returned to the 'normalcy' of formal examinations after two years of centre-assessed grades being awarded. This was a challenging time for teachers, learners, and parents alike, especially as many of those sitting examinations this year had not sat formal board examinations in the past two years. This shows the resilience and positive attitude to a culture of high performance learning we have in our school."

Other major school groups in the country also boasted of impressive results.

Sarah Reynolds, Principal, Dubai British School Emirates Hills says, "With 82 per cent of all results surpassing curriculum expectations and 88 per cent of our BTEC courses being awarded the highest possible grade, these are the best post-16 results in the history of Dubai British School, Emirates Hills. The crucial moments in our students' secondary education have been tougher than most and yet they have prevailed by virtue of their character and ambition in a manner that augurs well for their continued success."

Rebecca Coulter, Principal of Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park, said: “Dubai British School Jumeirah Park are thrilled with the inaugural A Level and BTEC results our students have achieved, with a 100% pass rate and an incredible 40% of our students achieving the top A*-A grades. Our students' results reflect the support, care and guidance from parents and teachers and validate the hard work, determination and courage each student has demonstrated throughout very challenging circumstances over the last couple of years. They are a credit to our school community."

"As a fully inclusive school, we are extremely proud of all that our students have accomplished and look forward to their continuing success in their chosen pathways at the world’s top universities”.

ALSO READ:

"Our Year 13 students should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved in these superb A level and BTEC results, with 100 of students achieving passing grades. They represent not just an exceptional collective effort in the culmination of their A level and BTEC studies ( it is a vocational qualification studied at school or college) but also their continued grit and resilience during these past three difficult academic years in which the exam system has been subject to such unprecedented disruption," said David Potts, Head of Secondary, Dubai British School Emirates Hills.

"The severity of this disruption was recognised by Ofqual, the UK regulatory body for qualifications, who made it clear that very few schools should expect to see improvements on their 2021 results this year. The fact that our students have indeed done this is nothing short of sensational."