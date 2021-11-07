UAE: Seven people bag over Dh77,000 each at weekly Emirates Draw

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh77 million

Emirates Draw. Photo: Supplied

by Saman Haziq Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 2:18 PM

Over half a million in prize money shared among seven winners

UAE-based Emirates Draw has announced the first seven winners of the weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777. The draw took place Saturday night at the purpose-built studio under the supervision of senior government officials.

In total, there were over 670 winners and over Dh769,167 in prize money shared amongst the winners.

The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second prize (i.e., matching 6 out of 7 digits from right to left) in the main draw which will take place next Saturday bringing the second prize money to Dh4.6 million.

The company will keep rolling the amount for a maximum of seven weeks which will potentially bring the total second prize to over Dh5.4 million.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest in UAE history, at next weeks draw which will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7pm.

This time, one participant matched five out of seven digits (from right to left) in the grand prize category and won Dh77,777 from the Dh77,777,777.

Seven participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777 while 60 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777 and 596 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

How to participate?

Participants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a AED 50 pencil and coral poly at www.emiratesdraw.com.

After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.

With their purchase, consumers are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each.

In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be streamed live on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The company is urging all participants to book their favourite numbers early.