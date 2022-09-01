UAE sets up three new camps to shelter flood-hit people in Sudan

More than 140,000 people have been displaced in the provinces due to torrential rains

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:14 PM

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts in Sudan and helping people overcome the dire conditions caused by the floods.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) field teams have established three new shelter camps in the affected villages in the River Nile State, and are supervising the evacuation and sheltering of local residents, according to the highest safety and security standards.

A camp was established in the village of Al Fahlab comprising over 50 tents, as well as another camp with over 75 tents in Abu Khsous and one in Al Masid, with a total of 200 tents housing over 1,000 people.

The residents of affected villages welcomed the ERC delegation, affirming the Emirati aid will help ease their suffering.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation in Sudan, said the ERC’s field teams are cooperating with Sudanese authorities to mitigate the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the country. "The humanitarian efforts are continuing and the ERC is always assessing the situation," he said.

The ERC is also supervising the distribution of humanitarian aid, benefitting over 140,000 displaced persons in the provinces most affected by the disaster.

The provision of Emirati aid to the Sudanese people is taking place on the directives of the UAE’s leadership.