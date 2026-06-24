UAE sets new law on illegal use of plant genetic resources; Dh3 million fine, jail time

The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a new federal law on plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, introducing strict penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh3 million for violations, alongside plans to establish national gene banks to safeguard agricultural biodiversity.

The legislation, aims to regulate the collection, use, import and export of plant genetic resources and their derivatives, and to ensure their sustainable management in line with international agreements.

Under the new law, offenders who conduct related activities without a licence, export or import genetic materials without authorised agreements, fail to declare them at customs, or collect genetic resources from natural sites without approval, will face penalties of imprisonment for up to three years, a fine between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million, or either punishment. The penalties are doubled in cases of repeat offences within one year or if the violation results in significant damage to biodiversity in the UAE.

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The law also provides for the establishment of one or more gene banks for plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, with executive regulations expected to define their structure, governance and functions.

It further tightens controls on the movement of genetic materials across borders, requiring official agreements for transfer and mandatory disclosure at entry and exit points, while empowering customs officials to detain undeclared or suspicious materials pending verification.

Officials said the framework is designed to protect biodiversity, strengthen food security, and support sustainable agricultural systems, while also encouraging research and private sector investment in the sector.

Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change & Environment, said the legislation modernises the country’s regulatory framework in line with international treaties and strengthens the sustainable use of plant genetic resources.

She said the law will help regulate the introduction and export of genetic materials, ensure fair benefit-sharing from their use, and encourage scientific research in the field.

The law also outlines provisions for protecting rare and endangered plant genetic resources, preserving traditional agricultural knowledge, and supporting farmers’ rights, including participation in decisions related to conservation and sustainable use.

It further establishes mechanisms for fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the commercial use of genetic resources and related traditional knowledge, including financial returns and knowledge exchange arrangements.