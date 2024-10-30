UAE sends urgent relief aid to Philippines in wake of typhoon

Photo: AFP File

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent typhoon that recently struck various areas in the friendly Republic of the Philippines.

Dr Hamdan bin Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ERC Board of Directors, confirmed that all ERC teams are actively addressing the impacts of the typhoon, under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC has initiated a relief plan to mitigate the disaster's effects on local communities in the hardest-hit areas.

Dr Al Mazrouei explained that the ERC’s relief plan prioritises delivering essential supplies in the initial phase, carried out in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Manila.

He noted that the ERC continually assesses the actual needs of affected individuals, providing timely support to alleviate the humanitarian impact on those in need.