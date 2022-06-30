UAE sends plane carrying food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

QS rankings reveal the 2023 best cities for students, with London occupying top spot
UAE16 hours ago
The UAE today sent a plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Bulgaria as part of the continuous relief provided by the UAE to alleviate the humanitarian impact faced by Ukrainian refugees in countries neighboring Ukraine. The number of refugees in Bulgaria is estimated at more than 90,000.
The dispatch of this plane comes in response to the talks that took place between Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Teodora Genchovska, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, who underscored the strength of bilateral relations and the UAE's efforts to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees.
Sultan Al Kaitoob, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, affirmed the country’s keenness to "actively participate in humanitarian relief efforts in light of the leadership’s directives to provide support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries," and in line with the approach of the UAE Government and people to stand by other countries and peoples during crises.
ALSO READ:
QS rankings reveal the 2023 best cities for students, with London occupying top spot
UAE16 hours ago
This programme helps leaders strengthen their voices in the traditionally male-dominated space
UAE16 hours ago
Dr Mona Abdulaziz Kashwani trained in France to perform procedures
UAE17 hours ago
Minister of Finance pays rich tributes to CEO of Emirates Airline and Group on social media
UAE17 hours ago
Foundation will generate sustainable income to contribute to their needs
UAE19 hours ago
The event included 108 students from different programmes
UAE19 hours ago
New resolution is effective from the date of its issuance
UAE21 hours ago
Authorities urge drivers to take alternative route
UAE21 hours ago