UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to Gambia

The UAE has sent an aid plane containing 48 metric tons of food supplies to Gambia, to strengthen the government’s continued support in alleviating the humanitarian situation and improving living conditions across many of the regions.
Sultan Ali Al-Harbi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Gambia, underscored the UAE's keenness to provide humanitarian assistance to help people in need, especially women and children, with the support of its wise leadership.
He added that Gambia was one of the first countries to benefit from the medical aid provided by the UAE to limit the spread of Covid-19. In May 2020, the UAE sent an aid plane to Gambia, containing 5 metric tons of medical supplies to help approximately 5,000 healthcare workers contain the virus.
Al-Harbi explained that in April last year, the UAE sent 67 tons of food items to enhance the Gambian government's efforts in mitigating the various repercussions imposed by the pandemic.
During the past 10 years, the UAE's aid to Gambia amounted to Dh100 million and covered many areas, such as development, social, education, health and water projects.
