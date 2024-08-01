UAE sends aid plane to Philippines after typhoon takes lives

From September 1, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island
The UAE has sent a plane loaded with relief aid to the Philippines after devastating landslides and floods left people dead and caused significant damage to property, due to hurricane Katrina.
The humanitarian move comes under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to extend a helping hand to brotherly countries in times of crises and natural disasters.
The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro. The plane's cargo included food supplies, shelter supplies, and medical equipment.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE's relief efforts aim to provide urgent assistance to help contain the repercussions of this natural disaster, which resulted in a number of deaths, in addition to thousands who were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary evacuation centres.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed that these efforts come within the framework of the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide urgent humanitarian support around the world.
She said: “The directives of the President, may God protect him, to send aid to the Philippines embody the commitment of the UAE, its wise leadership and its people to the values of solidarity and cooperation, and the constant endeavour to be at the forefront of countries that provide aid, support and assistance to humanity during crises and natural disasters."
"This aid is part of the UAE’s global response to support international rescue efforts and enhance international cooperation in confronting disasters by standing by those affected and helping them,” she added.
Reem added that the solidarity of the Emirati people with the Filipinos in facing the repercussions of the typhoon reflects the appreciation they have for the Filipino community residing in the UAE and participating in the process of construction, growth and development. She pointed out that the UAE's relationship with the Philippines is historical and solid.
Al Hashimy also expressed her confidence in the ability of the Filipino people and their government to contain effects of the storm and its aftermath as soon as possible.
ALSO READ:
From September 1, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island
The nation also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict
The under-construction mall's annual revenues will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments
Higher education institutions have recorded a 25-30 per cent rise in entrepreneurship course enrolments in the last five years
This is one of the first agencies around the world to establish and launch such an advanced system in the field of drones for police work
The new release includes stability and performance improvements
'This is nothing new', one resident said adding that this makes their hearts fonder of their country
His WhatsApp groups with his childhood friends have gone silent; his daughter has been crying nonstop; and now he can't bear the thought of going home and finding everything he loved reduced to mud