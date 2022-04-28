UAE sends 30 tonnes of relief supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

Provisions sent as part of country's ongoing relief air bridge

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 10:34 PM

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday sent an aircraft loaded with 30 tonnes of food supplies to Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees as part of its ongoing relief air bridge established in March to meet the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, especially women and children.

Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said, “Since the start of the crisis, the UAE has been supporting international efforts to ease the hardship of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries,” noting that the UAE has provided for their basic needs, including food and medicine.

Al Kaabi added, “The UAE continues to provide relief to the Ukrainian people as part of its approach based on humanitarian solidarity and in furtherance of its leadership’s values, which continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”