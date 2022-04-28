UAE sends 30 tonnes of relief supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

The billionaire has promised many changes to the world’s digital town square
UAE2 days ago
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday sent an aircraft loaded with 30 tonnes of food supplies to Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees as part of its ongoing relief air bridge established in March to meet the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, especially women and children.
Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said, “Since the start of the crisis, the UAE has been supporting international efforts to ease the hardship of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries,” noting that the UAE has provided for their basic needs, including food and medicine.
Al Kaabi added, “The UAE continues to provide relief to the Ukrainian people as part of its approach based on humanitarian solidarity and in furtherance of its leadership’s values, which continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”
The billionaire has promised many changes to the world’s digital town square
UAE2 days ago
They tried to determine how much of the sense of sound contributes to spatial awareness
UAE2 days ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE2 days ago
Larisa Strotskaia had represented USSR in the 1972 Olympics
UAE2 days ago
The finding comes in time for World DNA Day on April 25
UAE3 days ago
The increase of Millennials and Gen Z has reshaped how companies view traditional workplace culture, while the pandemic has shifted how people view their jobs and what they want out of their workplace
UAE3 days ago
'Teachings of the Bharat Ratna are still relevant and need to be imbibed in our cultural ethos'
UAE3 days ago
To be eligible, the father must apply for the service within three months of the baby's birth
UAE3 days ago