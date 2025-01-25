Watch: UAE sends 25 ambulances, medical aid to Angola

Photo: WAM

The UAE has dispatched 25 ambulances, advanced equipment and medical supplies to Angola in continuation of the country's consistent efforts to help augment the capacities of developing countries in healthcare.

This is part of the UAE's $220 million global initiative to support Africa's health sector which was previously announced by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development, during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai.

