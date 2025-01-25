Sat, Jan 25, 2025 | Rajab 25, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Watch: UAE sends 25 ambulances, medical aid to Angola

This is part of the UAE's $220 million global initiative to support Africa's health sector

Published: Sat 25 Jan 2025, 12:28 PM

Updated: Sat 25 Jan 2025, 1:07 PM

  • By
  • WAM

Photo: WAM

Photo: WAM

The UAE has dispatched 25 ambulances, advanced equipment and medical supplies to Angola in continuation of the country's consistent efforts to help augment the capacities of developing countries in healthcare.

This is part of the UAE's $220 million global initiative to support Africa's health sector which was previously announced by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development, during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

"Improving the state of the health sector and enhancing standards of healthcare is an important part of the UAE's foreign aid programmes and a significant priority area," Sheikh Shakhbout said.

