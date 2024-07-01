E-Paper

UAE: Sending your maid back home? How to cancel work permit

A fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who employs domestic help without a work permit

Web Desk
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM

Whether your domestic help wants to go back to their home country or you are unsatisfied with the services, there eventually comes a time when residents have to bid farewell to their house help.

The UAE has put in place stringent laws to ensure that domestic workers are not hired without a work permit or that these permits are not used for any other purpose. There may also be penalties for not cancelling a worker's permit on time or overstaying their visa duration.


As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who employs a maid without a work permit and UAE residency visa. The same goes for individuals who use work permits for domestic workers for other purposes.

Once you have decided to discontinue the services offered by your employed maid, here is how you can cancel his/her's work permit. This applies for those inside or outside the country.

  • Visit the MOHRE website where you can submit a request to cancel the domestic worker's work permit or their employment contract through one of the service channels
  • Select the reason for cancellation
  • Pay the required fees
  • After paying the amount, the application will be forwarded electronically for verification of compliance
  • In case of any shortfalls, these will be reported to the customer for completion
  • Approvals or rejections will be communicated to the customer via text message and e-mail
  • After the service has been completed, the ministry's seal will be placed
  • The cancellation document will be sent to the employer via email

It takes up to one working day for the entire process to be completed.

Fees

For residents cancelling the worker's permit in Dubai, the entire process costs Dh85.75. Costs and process may differ for workers who have been outside the country for more than three months.

In other emirates excluding Dubai, a fee of Dh65 will be charged.

Web Desk

