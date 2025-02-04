UAE: Security guard wins Dh25 million after buying Big Ticket for 10 years

A security guard who has called Sharjah home for 19 years and has been buying Big Ticket finally struck luck after a decade of trying. Ashik Patinharath from Kerala took home the Dh25 million grand prize in the latest draw.

The 38-year-old lives alone in the UAE while his family remains in India, he has been purchasing tickets solo for the past 10 years, never losing hope.

"I am still in shock—my heart dropped when I got the call. Since I wasn’t watching the live draw, it was a huge surprise," he shared. "You can imagine my happiness—after 10 years, I have finally won the grand prize," Ashik said.

Coming from humble beginnings, his first priority is to provide financial support for his family. "I will keep purchasing Big Ticket, and my advice to others is simple: buy your tickets every month—one day, your turn will come.”

UAE citizen Mohamed AlZarooni also drove away in the sleek and powerful BMW M440i. The 39-year-old Emirati IT Manager first heard about Big Ticket from a friend and decided to give it a shot just five months ago. Little did he know, luck was already on his side.

“When I got the call, I was very happy. As for the car, I’m still undecided—I might keep it, or I might sell it. But one thing’s for sure: this win has only fuelled my excitement. Now, I’m setting my sights on the grand prize!"

He's even tried convincing his friends to join in, but they remain sceptical. “They always say they won’t win, so they don’t bother buying tickets. But I tell them, if you don’t try, you’ll never know! My advice to others? Keep going—one day, luck will find you.”

In February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket customers have the opportunity to win Dh250,000 in weekly e-draws. Every week, two lucky winners will be selected.